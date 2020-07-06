Jarvis Landry Has Great Reaction To Patrick Mahomes’ Deal

You can believe that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry took notice of Patrick Mahomes’ new massive contract extension.

It appears that Landry’s biggest takeaway is that he doesn’t want his son following in his footsteps. Oh, he’s okay with his boy playing football, but he wants him to be the one throwing the passes instead of catching them.

“I know one thing!!!! My son is going to be a QB,” Landry wrote on Twitter Monday evening.

Who can blame him for feeling this way? Mahomes’ 10-year contract extension is reportedly worth $450 million with an injury guarantee of $140 million.

It’s not only the richest deal in NFL history, but also in the history of American professional sports.

I know one thing!!!! My Son! Is going to be a QB 😂😂😂 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 6, 2020

Now, too be clear, Landry has done pretty well for himself financially as a wide receiver. A first-round pick out of LSU in 2014, he has three years left on the five-year, $75 million contract he signed with Cleveland before the 2018 season.

In total, Landry made off with $47 million in that deal–which is nothing to sneeze at. Still, seeing that Mahomes pact is enough to make anybody, even a rich and successful NFL player, feel some type of way.

Don’t be surprised if little Jai Landry is taking snaps in a few years as a result.