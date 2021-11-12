Jarvis Landry Has New Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Fans and athletes around the professional sports world were thrilled to hear the news of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Rams on Thursday afternoon. However, not everyone welcomed the new pairing with open arms.

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry needed to take a deep breath after hearing of his former teammate’s signing. Recognizing what Beckham’s deal with the Rams might mean for the balance of power in the NFL, the five-time Pro Bowler did his best to stay calm after the deal was made official.

“(Insert) Serenity Prayer !!!” Landry wrote on Twitter.

Landry might’ve needed a second to process the blockbuster signing, but after he came to terms with the deal, he returned to social media to send out a heartfelt message to his longtime teammate and friend.

“Handle ya business… Meet you in the [Super Bowl] brudda,” Landry wrote on an Instagram story with a picture of Beckham.

#Browns Jarvis Landry on Instagram to OBJ: “Meet you in the SB” pic.twitter.com/0Kj4EvvVwI — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) November 11, 2021

Landry and Beckham have been nearly inseparable during their life in football. After both growing up in the New Orleans area, the wide receiver duo committed to LSU and enrolled together in 2011. They split up once landing in the NFL, but reunited on the Browns in 2019.

Unfortunately, their stint in Cleveland together didn’t quite go according to plan. For whatever reason, the pair struggled to both succeed on the Browns, save for the 2019 campaign. That year, both Landry and Beckham went for over 1,000 yards receiving, and the former made the Pro Bowl.

With Beckham now in Los Angeles, Landry should be in for a heavy workload in Cleveland. Although injuries have hindered his 2021 season, he remains a key member of the Browns this year and should only continue to see his targets increase in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, Beckham may need to fight for a role in the Rams star-studded offense. Cooper Kupp currently leads the league in receiving yards and touchdowns, while Robert Woods is just a year removed from an 1,000-yard season. Even deep-threat Van Jefferson may cut into Beckham’s target count.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to see the addition of a three-time Pro Bowler as anything other than a positive for the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay will surely be able to get Beckham into the mix and try to use his specific talents as often as possible.

The Rams will look to incorporate Beckham as soon as this Monday against the San Francisco 49ers. Landry and the Browns will travel to New England to take on the Patriots on Sunday.