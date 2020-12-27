Jarvis Landry Posts Message Before Today’s Browns Game

The Cleveland Browns became the latest NFL team to be majorly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic after a positive test within the organization.

News surfaced on Saturday afternoon that the team would conduct contact tracing and take the necessary steps to play safely on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Browns will now be without some key contributors when they take on the Jets.

Cleveland will be without four wide receivers on Sunday, including lead wideout Jarvis Landry. The Browns had just one active roster receiver remaining after contact tracing and elevated two more from the practice squad to play against New York. Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones are among the players that will be inactive this weekend.

Although he originally expressed his frustration at the situation on social media, Landry rebounded on Sunday morning. He issued a “good luck” message to his team before the Browns took the field against the Jets.

“Wishing I was with the DAWGS Today… LFG Bring That Energy !!!” Landry tweeted on Sunday morning.

Wishing I was with the DAWGS Today 😤😤😤😤 LFG Bring That Energy !!! — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 27, 2020

Although a lack of wide receiver spells trouble for the Browns, Cleveland remains one of the best-equipped teams to deal with the problem. Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield have plenty of talented tight ends who can line-up outside against a porous Jets secondary. The Browns also boast a talented backfield with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Both Cleveland running backs have over 160 carries and 750 rushing yards this season.

Still, without any regular pass catchers the Browns might be in trouble against a 1-13 Jets team. New York is fresh off an impressive performance over the Los Angeles Rams and will be hungry for another win.

Nonetheless, Browns vs. Jets is now a must watch afternoon game. The AFC match-up will kick-off at 1 p.m. ET.