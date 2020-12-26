Jarvis Landry Reacts To Missing First Game Of NFL Career

It appears the Cleveland Browns are the latest NFL team to deal with issues on the COVID-19 front. The offense will be without multiple wide receivers this Sunday against the New York Jets due to contact tracing, including the team’s top weapon in the passing game, Jarvis Landry.

Rashard Higgins, Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones have all been deemed high-risk close contacts for COVID-19. Believe it or not, this is the first time Landry will miss a game in his seven-year career.

Shortly after the news broke that Landry would be unable to travel to New York for tomorrow’s game, the veteran wideout shared the following message on social media: “ANNOYED.”

Peoples-Jones also let out his frustration on Twitter, writing “Bro nawwww ain’t no way.”

Landry has been Baker Mayfield’s favorite target ever since Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL. His absence could really hurt the Cleveland Browns in the intermediate passing attack.

Due to the lack of options at wide receiver for Week 16, the Browns have elevated Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad.

We’d have to imagine that most of Cleveland’s production on offense this Sunday will be on the ground, as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been a lethal duo this season.

Kickoff for the Browns-Jets game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.