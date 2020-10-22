Jarvis Landry Reveals The Injury He’s Currently Playing Through

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been playing through a painful rib injury for the last couple of weeks. Now, we know the extent of what he is dealing with.

Landry, who hurt his ribs in a Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts, told reporters today he suffered a broken rib when he took a big hit early in that game. The veteran wideout could be seen crawling to the sideline after the play.

Despite the injury, Landry played his usual amount of snaps in Week 6, catching three passes for 40 yards in a 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He intends to be out on the field this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s Cleveland. It’s blue-collar, whatever it takes,” Landry said, via 92.3 The Fan’s Keith Britton. “We have that mindset, that mentality here.”

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry on guys fighting thru injury/pain to play: "It's Cleveland. It's blue collar, whatever it takes. We have that mindset, that mentality here." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 22, 2020

For the season, Landry has caught 24 passes for 319 yards. He’s still looking for his first receiving touchdown of the year, though he did throw a TD to Odell Beckham Jr. against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 4-2 Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.