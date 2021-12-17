Jarvis Landry Sends Clear Message About Browns-Raiders Game

The Cleveland Browns‘ roster has been ravaged by COVID-19 this week ahead of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Currently, 20 Browns players have tested positive and been put on the reserve/COVID list. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of them, and he’s livid with the NFL for its testing practices.

As of now, there has been no change in status for Saturday’s game, even though the NFLPA is reportedly “aggressively” pushing for the contest to be rescheduled. Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who also tested positive, made his feelings clear on Twitter tonight.

Responding to a tweet asking if the NFL should postpone the Browns-Raiders game, Landry said it “should not even be a question.”

Should not even be a question !! YES https://t.co/iWZY8b6C6U — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 17, 2021

It is tough to fault Landry for feeling this way. The Browns are 7-6 and fighting for a playoff berth. They can’t afford to give away this game because they’re shorthanded.

In addition to Landry, the Browns have their top two quarterbacks, two of their top offensive linemen, multiple defensive starters and more on the COVID list.

By my tally, this is full list of #Browns currently on the COVID-19/reserve list (was going to tweet it, then realized I didn’t have nearly enough characters, so see screenshot instead): pic.twitter.com/j5CkvdRJ9p — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 17, 2021

If played as intended, Browns-Raiders will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.