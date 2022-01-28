With the Super Bowl around the corner, Gatorade and EA Sports have teamed up to bring “Road to the Dunk.” Fans will have the chance to experience this game from Jan. 14 through Feb. 15 on Madden NFL Mobile and Madden NFL 22.

As part of this experience, Gatorade and EA Sports will host livestreams that feature popular gamers and athletes. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is one of those special guests.

We caught up with Jarvis Landry to discuss the importance of the Gatorade “Road to the Dunk” experience, LSU’s ability to produce top-tier wideouts, his future in the NFL and much more.

The Spun: Gatorade and EA Sports are teaming up ahead of the Super Bowl to bring fans Gatorade Dunk to ‘The Yard.’ Can you tell me about the significance of this game?

Jarvis Landry: It’s one of those things that’s symbolic to sports, period. One of those moments where you lock in. It’s the ultimate celebration, and that’s one thing that has been in the game for generations. I think that’s what makes it so special to be a part of this campaign.

The Spun: What would you say is the best aspect of this game?

JL: My favorite thing about it right now is the field. The field is crazy. I feel like the design and the colors are really detailed, and I like that.

The Spun: Since we’re talking about EA Sports, I’m curious as to who’s your favorite Madden player of all time?

JL: Growing up it has to be Michael Vick, no question about it. He was a created player before you could actually create your own player.

The Spun: I know you obviously would prefer to be playing, but when you see the Bills-Chiefs game turn into a shootout, what’s it like watching that type of nail-biting game?

JL: I feel like that’s the type of football we need more of. I feel like it was exciting, and every second of that game had us locked in – I don’t care who’s watching. On top of that, you’re watching some of the best athletes in that game. From a quarterback perspective, Patrick Mahomes is on the cover of Madden. It was a game that you love to watch. Hopefully, we get a few more like that leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Spun: What are your thoughts on the NFL’s current overtime rules?

JL: I felt like that game would’ve never ended [if the rules were different]. They would still be playing because neither defense could stop each other. I feel like the rules are fair. Whoever gets the ball first, you got to stop them. And if you don’t, you lose the game. I think that’s pretty fair.

They Damn Near Giving Us A SB Game In Jan. 😳😳😳 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 24, 2022

The Spun: LSU wide receivers have dominated the NFL. What is it about LSU that attracts elite talent at that position?

JL: I guess the answer is the competition. I think the competition from a skill position standpoint is top-notch. I don’t think you go up against the type of players we do every day without getting better. Those moments you can’t replicate in other conferences, and I think that’s why you see the cream rise to the top.

The Spun: You’ve been close with Odell Beckham Jr. for a long time. Have you stayed in touch throughout this playoff run for the Los Angeles Rams?

JL: We’ve been talking. We’ve always been in contact, just trying to manifest him being a Super Bowl champion. Obviously, our relationship is rock solid. I feel like I’ve watched him work so hard and I’ve seen what he’s been through. There’s nothing better than ending it with a championship. I hope he gets the Gatorade dumped on him [laughs]. It’d be great to see all that hard work pay off because he deserves it.

Some Dawgs From The Boot https://t.co/RglQtnqKlk — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) August 26, 2021

The Spun: You’re still just 29 years old. Are there certain goals you’re still hoping to achieve, like maybe 10,000 career receiving yards?

JL: I think those things are in the back of my mind and I don’t think about them too often. I think about being consistent and working hard. I’m a firm believer in the idea that if my team is having success, I’ll have success. I’m the type of player that is involved in the offense, involved in the scheme. If I’m healthy and things are going right from a team perspective, I know my success is wrapped up into that. That’s where my focus is, to be honest.

The Spun: What are your thoughts on Brian Kelly becoming the next head coach at LSU?

JL: Listen, brother. I bleed purple and gold [laughs]. I’m hoping Coach Kelly can turn things around. I’m excited to see what happens. Obviously, the standard is set so high that winning 10 games isn’t enough these days. But if anyone can turn it around, it’s those guys in Baton Rouge.

The Spun: What’s the most hostile environment you’ve played in?

JL: Nothing really compares to Alabama and LSU, in my eyes. But I think Baltimore is a great environment. Pittsburgh is a fun environment when they’re playing well. We played at Arrowhead Stadium, during a COVID year where they didn’t even have full capacity and it was still extremely loud. That’s another electrifying stadium.

Landry has been an impact player since entering the league in 2014. The LSU product has 688 career receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

As of now, Jarvis Landry is set to enter the final year of his five-year, $75 million contract with the Browns. If he’s back for the 2022 season, he’ll try to avenge what was a frustrating 2021 season for Cleveland.

