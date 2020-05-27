Jay Glazer Names NFL Star With Most-Incorrect Public Perception

On Wednesday afternoon, Jay Glazer answered a few questions from fans in his weekly mailbag post.

In this week’s column, Glazer was asked who is the football player whose perception by the public is the most inaccurate. Glazer said fans have formed a bad opinion of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The NFL insider noted that OBJ is a controversial figure in the NFL. However, he thinks the star wideout is one of the most likable personalities in the game.

“I’m going to say Odell Beckham Jr,” Glazer said in response to the question. “He’s a very controversial character, but Beckham is one of the coolest guys you’ll meet in the league.”

“He’s one of the nicest, most kind-hearted guys. He’s extremely likable to anyone and everyone he’s around. He will go out of his way knowing how it can affect kids when he meets them. His perception is probably different in that way from what people may think.”

Yup, @obj isn’t what many think RT @twentee7: I agree with this take from @JayGlazer today. I'd add that it's bewildering that people actually think OBJ would rather put up stats than Ws and that OBJ gets in the way of said Ws. pic.twitter.com/OMa69PTdn6 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) May 27, 2020

Odell burst onto the scene as a rookie with the New York Giants in 2014. He racked up 91 receptions for 1,350 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first year in the league.

Over the next few years, he developed a reputation as a hot-head. Videos of his tantrums on the sidelines went viral, leading to a bad reputation.

Glazer clearly wants to dispel the notion that Beckham is something he’s not.