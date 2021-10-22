Jay Glazer Shares Concerning Update On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder

The Cleveland Browns are without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield tonight due to his shoulder injury, which according to the latest from FOX’s Jay Glazer, is worse than anyone previously realized.

Before tonight’s game against the Denver Broncos, Mayfield spoke with Glazer and informed the longtime insider that in addition to suffering a torn labrum in left shoulder earlier in the year, as previously reported, he also recenrly fractured his humerus bone.

“Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing,” Glazer said. “When his shoulder popped out, it fractured the bone.”

Per Glazer, Mayfield said he needs that crack to heal before he can get back out on the field. The original labrum injury occurred in Week 2, but Mayfield reportedly fractured the humerus when his shoulder popped out after a hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt on Sunday.

“I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there,” he said.

Like we said, Mayfield has played the last few weeks after originally injuring his shoulder against the Houston Texans in Week 2. However, this new injury could threaten his availability beyond tonight.

The Browns have 10 days to get ready for a Week 8 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Best-case scenario is Mayfield is ready for that, but there’s obviously no guarantee he will be.

In the meantime, it will be veteran backup Case Keenum against Denver tonight–and maybe beyond.