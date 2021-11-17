Jay Glazer Has Telling Admission On Baker Mayfield’s Future

With the upcoming NFL offseason expected to be full of free agent quarterback drama, the Cleveland Browns will be left to determine if Baker Mayfield is the franchise’s future at the position.

The former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations in his first four seasons under center, but has already had the fifth-year option on his rookie deal picked up. However, past the 2022 campaign, Mayfield isn’t locked down long term and the time for the Browns to offer him a hefty new contract is rapidly approaching.

That being said, FOX Sports analyst Jay Glazer thinks that the organization’s decision on whether or not to move forward with the 26-year-old is still far from set in stone.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Glazer explained that he believes the Browns will exhaust every potential option at the position before committing to Mayfield long term. That means going through the list of available veterans and free agents, scouring the 2022 draft class, and exploring any other avenues for an upgrade at quarterback before offering the 2018 No. 1 overall pick a massive extension

“I think the Browns, at the end of the year, are gonna look at all of their options…” Glazer said Wednesday. “It’s kind of a sticky situation right cause sometimes they look at him and they’re like ‘OK we can win with this guy, he can be our guy”, but there will be a lot of veteran [quarterbacks] who will perhaps be up for grabs in the offseason…

“When [The Browns] are looking at it and they see who’s available, what guys they can get in a trade, what guys they can get in the draft and they think Baker is the better option long-term then they gotta go long-term with him.”

"I think the Cleveland Browns are gonna look at all the QB options that are available this offseason.. they are a winning football team with Baker Mayfield though" ~@JayGlazer #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/c2JPnrc3zO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 17, 2021

Mayfield’s 2021 season hasn’t gone according to plan, as a series of injuries have prevented him from playing his best. In nine starts for Cleveland this year, the 26-year-old has gone 4-5 with 1,990 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Browns have time to figure out whether or not they want to extend Mayfield, but the long they wait, the louder the distraction will become.

For now, this situation is far from resolved and will bear watching for the rest of the 2021 season and beyond.