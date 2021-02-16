JJ Watt Is Reportedly ‘Seriously Considering’ AFC Contender

The sweepstakes for former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt have officially begun. It could take a few weeks before he chooses his next team, but that certainly won’t be due to a lack of options.

Earlier this week, NFL writer Peter King named six potential landing spots for Watt. He believes Buffalo, Cleveland, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Tennessee should all be in the mix for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

It appears King was right on the money with at least one of the six suitors that he mentioned.

According to Mart Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watt is “seriously considering” the Browns because they check off a lot of boxes for him.

The Browns proved this past season that they’re a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Additionally, they have a top-tier defensive end in Myles Garrett. That means Watt wouldn’t have to worry about carrying that position group.

Another factor that makes Cleveland an intriguing landing spot for Watt is that he could earn a nice salary for the 2021 season.

Some of the teams that are being linked to Watt don’t have much cap space this offseason, like the Chiefs and Steelers. That isn’t an issue for the Browns, though.

Watt doesn’t seem to be in a rush when it comes to choosing his next home. That being said, Cleveland might be in the driver’s seat as of this Tuesday.