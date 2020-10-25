The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Loss vs. Browns

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday.CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals snaps the ball in the game against the Cleveland Brown during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t experience very much losing at the collegiate level, but the National Football League is a different story.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft experienced another loss on Sunday, as the Bengals fell to the Browns, 37-34, in heartbreaking fashion. Cincinnati is now 1-5-1 on the season.

Cincinnati took the lead late on Cleveland with a fourth down touchdown pass from Burrow, but Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on to lead his team on a game-winning drive.

Burrow finished the game with incredible numbers. The former LSU Tigers star went 35 for 47 for 406 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Burrow now has five 300-plus yard passing games and he’s one away from tying the record.

Burrow isn’t worried about his numbers, though. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is concerned with one thing only: Winning.

“Football is about letters not numbers… We took an L today,” Burrow told reporters following the game.

The Bengals will get a chance to secure their second win of the season next weekend. Cincinnati is scheduled to take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Nov. 1. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.