Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Loss vs. Browns

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t experience very much losing at the collegiate level, but the National Football League is a different story.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft experienced another loss on Sunday, as the Bengals fell to the Browns, 37-34, in heartbreaking fashion. Cincinnati is now 1-5-1 on the season.

Cincinnati took the lead late on Cleveland with a fourth down touchdown pass from Burrow, but Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on to lead his team on a game-winning drive.

MAYFIELD TO PEOPLES-JONES. #Browns have the lead with 11 seconds left! 📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/MIIkbfUwYk pic.twitter.com/tKbOpsvPJq — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020

Burrow finished the game with incredible numbers. The former LSU Tigers star went 35 for 47 for 406 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Burrow now has five 300-plus yard passing games and he’s one away from tying the record.

Today marks Joe Burrow’s 5th game with 300+ passing yards. The only rookie in NFL history with more such games, Andrew Luck with 6 back in 2012. pic.twitter.com/FOYi3AK4gJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2020

Burrow isn’t worried about his numbers, though. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is concerned with one thing only: Winning.

“Football is about letters not numbers… We took an L today,” Burrow told reporters following the game.

Joe Burrow: "Football is about letters not numbers… We took an L today." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 25, 2020

The Bengals will get a chance to secure their second win of the season next weekend. Cincinnati is scheduled to take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Nov. 1. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.