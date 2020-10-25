Joe Burrow Joined An Elite Rookie Quarterback Club On Sunday

Whatever winds up being the outcome of today’s Browns-Bengals game, Joe Burrow has had himself a tremendous afternoon.

The game is not over yet, but Burrow has already hit another personal milestone. He’s become the fourth rookie passer in NFL history to record five 300-yard passing games.

Burrow posted three consecutive 300-yard games in Weeks 2-4. After the Baltimore Ravens snapped his streak in Week 5, the No. 1 overall pick started a new one with 313 yards through the air against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Thus far today, Burrow has thrown for a career-high 354 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals trail the Browns 31-27 late in the fourth quarter.

It is early for them, but Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert both look like budding stars in their first seasons.

Next week, we’ll get to see the first start of Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL career when the Dolphins host the Los Angeles Rams.

It would be terrific for the league if all of the “Big Three” quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class go on to have solid careers.