Joe Haden’s Tweet About NFL All-Decade Team Going Viral

Earlier today, the NFL released its official All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Four cornerbacks made the roster, but none of them was Joe Haden.

Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman occupied the three spots designated for cornerbacks, while Chris Harris was chosen as one of the ‘at-large’ defensive backs, along with Tyrann Mathieu. However, Haden clearly thinks he got hosed.

The 2010 No. 7 overall pick tweeted out his displeasure this afternoon. He even broke out the numbers to make his case that he belonged on the team, which was chosen by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee.

Haden listed out the stats for Revis, Peterson, Sherman and Harris in an attempt to show he was snubbed.

“I’m on my All-Decade Team,” Haden wrote.

Chris Harris

20 picks

89 PBU

2011-2019 Pat Peterson

25 picks

83 PBU

2011-2019 Richard Sherman

35 picks

114 PBU

2011-2019 Darrelle Revis

15 picks

67 PBU

2010-2017 Joe Haden

27 PICKS

137 PBU

2010-2019 Im on My All-Decade team. — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 6, 2020

For what it’s worth, NFL Media’s Nick Shook did not include Haden (or any cornerback) on his top 10 snubs list. It would be interesting to see the full voting numbers and see just how much support Haden received from the committee.

Do you think Haden deserved a spot on the All-Decade Team? If so, who should he have beaten out for the honor?