The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

John Dorsey’s Future As Browns GM In “Serious Doubt”

Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey walks and talks with Baker Mayfield during training camp.BEREA, OH - AUGUST 5: Quarterback Baker Mayfield and General manager John Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns talk after practice at the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 5, 2019 at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Heading into the season, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey appeared poised to lead a franchise renaissance.

Now, as 2019 comes to a close, he could be out of a job. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Dorsey’s job security is “in serious doubt.”

Coming off a underwhelming 6-10 season, the Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens hours after Sunday’s season finale.

Kitchens, who was hired last offseason after a successful offensive coordinator stint with the Browns, might have been the biggest mistake of Dorsey’s tenure in Cleveland thus far.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that the Browns and Dorsey are trending toward a separation.

Dorsey took over in Cleveland in 2017 after a four-year run as GM of the Kansas City Chiefs. From 2000-11, he was the Director of College Scouting for the Green Bay Packers before serving as the team’s Director of Football Ops in 2012.

If Dorsey is fired, there is enough talent on the Cleveland roster to make the job intriguing for another executive. However, the internal culture must be repaired, and the organization must determine if Baker Mayfield is truly a franchise quarterback.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.