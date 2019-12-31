John Dorsey’s Future As Browns GM In “Serious Doubt”

Heading into the season, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey appeared poised to lead a franchise renaissance.

Now, as 2019 comes to a close, he could be out of a job. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Dorsey’s job security is “in serious doubt.”

Coming off a underwhelming 6-10 season, the Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens hours after Sunday’s season finale.

Kitchens, who was hired last offseason after a successful offensive coordinator stint with the Browns, might have been the biggest mistake of Dorsey’s tenure in Cleveland thus far.

#Browns GM John Dorsey has a meeting today with owner Jimmy Haslam and his job status appears to be in serious doubt, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Everything is under evaluation after a disappointing season and that includes the GM. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that the Browns and Dorsey are trending toward a separation.

Browns and John Dorsey are “leaning towards” parting ways today, sources tell @mortreport and me, but this is a fluid and not final situation. Dorsey is meeting today with Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam to finalize details. Signs pointing to the end for Dorsey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

Dorsey took over in Cleveland in 2017 after a four-year run as GM of the Kansas City Chiefs. From 2000-11, he was the Director of College Scouting for the Green Bay Packers before serving as the team’s Director of Football Ops in 2012.

If Dorsey is fired, there is enough talent on the Cleveland roster to make the job intriguing for another executive. However, the internal culture must be repaired, and the organization must determine if Baker Mayfield is truly a franchise quarterback.