Johnny Manziel Makes His Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

While most of the sports world was tuned into the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel took to social media to give some thoughts on the contest and the league in general.

He also made his opinion on the city of Cleveland crystal clear.

Manziel, a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014, held nothing back when talking about the city that he used to play for. Although he didn’t critique the organization or the local people, he blasted the city in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

“Cleveland sucks. That’s not negative that’s factual. Not the people, the place itself,” Manziel wrote on Twitter.

Cleveland sucks. That’s not negative that’s factual. Not the people, the place itself https://t.co/e1Y00JD8SS — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 30, 2022

That wasn’t all that Manziel had to say about the city of his former NFL team. When one Twitter user critiqued one of his earlier tweets, the 29-year-old fired back with another comment about Cleveland.

“You still mad about the playoff loss from last year or the fact you live in Cleveland probably?” Manziel wrote in response.

You still mad about the playoff loss from last year or the fact you live in Cleveland probably? https://t.co/sPq41Bzhme — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 30, 2022

Suffice it to say, Manziel’s tweets won’t endear him to Cleveland residents or Browns fans. He’ll surely catch a lot of flack for his remarks in the coming hours and days.

Cleveland was the only NFL city that Manziel played for during his brief time in the league. The Browns drafted him in the first round of the 2014 draft and he remained with the team until March of 2016. Eventually, a number of issues off-the-field, including a domestic violence incident, led to Manziel getting released.

He hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Since leaving Cleveland, the former Heisman Trophy winner spent time with three different teams in the Canadian Football League. He most recently played for the Zappers of the Fan-Controlled Football League in 2021.