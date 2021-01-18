Johnny Manziel’s Reaction To The Browns’ Loss Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fell to Kansas City, 22-17, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Johnny Manziel appears to be pleased by this result.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback, who busted after two disappointing NFL seasons, quickly took to Twitter following his old team’s loss.

It’s not very difficult to interpret what Johnny Football is getting at here.

Manziel has since been called out on social media for his tweet and, unsurprisingly, the former Texas A&M star is responding to people.

You mf’s jumping to conclusions — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 17, 2021

Thank you Jimmy Haslam 🙏🏼 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

Bet we go back to 2014 your tweets would be all over my nuts 🥱 https://t.co/BsDoZ8ZrB6 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

People can’t take L’s in 2021. Grow up shit happens — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

Manziel then seemed to admit how he truly feels about the Browns’ loss to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

“I’m not even mad I’m petty,” the former NFL Draft first round pick tweeted.

I’m not even mad I’m petty 😈 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

Hey, at least he’s being honest.

While the Browns are going home, the Chiefs are off to the AFC Championship game. Kansas City is set to take on Buffalo with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

All eyes are currently on Patrick Mahomes and his health status. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid issued a promising update following the game.