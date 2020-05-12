Johnny Manziel Shares Honest Admission About His NFL Career

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel made headlines today when he shared video of himself executing a very risky cliff dive.

The stunt almost ended poorly for Manziel. He slipped off the rocks and barely got enough push with his left foot to propel him backwards into the water without hitting the rocks on the way down and possibly killing himself.

“Flawless execution,” the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and 2014 first-round pick joked in the caption on his Instagram post. As it turns out, Manziel had more humor to share.

Johnny Football quote-tweeted a tweet from ESPN’s NFL Twitter account that included video of his cliff dive. His response included a personal jab at his short and unsuccessful NFL career.

“Went about as well as my time in the league,” Manziel wrote.

Went about as well as my time in the league 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/e9PfTrD9a6 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 12, 2020

Manziel was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns in 2014. He was out of the league after two seasons after appearing in only 15 career games and making eight starts.

Manziel was out of football for the 2016 and 2017 seasons before playing in the The Spring League and for the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2018. His tenure north of the border went just as poorly as his NFL career.

Manziel played in eight games, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,290 yards but throwing seven interceptions against just five touchdowns. In 2019, he appeared in two games for the Memphis Express of the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

With his football career likely over for good, the 27-year-old Manziel seems to be a little bit of a daredevil these days. He should probably be a bit more careful the next time he flings himself off a cliff though.