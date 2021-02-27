Former NFL Star Josh Gordon Reportedly Signs New Football Contract

Josh Gordon is making his return to the football field, but he’s not going to be part of an NFL franchise – at least not right now.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Gordon will be playing football for the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league. This is the same team that signed Johnny Manziel earlier this year.

Gordon actually hinted at this move on Wednesday, tweeting “Would y’all watch if I played a game with my guy Johnny Manziel and the Zappers? Do I need to find an Agent for this convo, Bob Menery?”

Menery, the owner of the Zappers, seems awfully excited about this signing. He just posted the following message on social media: “0-2 for no longer.”

Gordon was expected to return to the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of the 2020 season, but that never came to fruition because he did not satisfy the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Back in January, news broke that Gordon’s conditional reinstatement was rescinded by the NFL.

Obviously a move to the Fan Controlled League doesn’t change Gordon’s chances of getting back to the pros. However, it should be fun to see how the former Pro Bowl wideout performs against lesser competition.

If this move marks the end of Josh Gordon’s NFL career, then he’ll finish with 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns.