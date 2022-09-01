Josh Rosen Back With The Browns: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen. Two days later, he rejoined the franchise.

The Browns signed Rosen to their practice squad on Thursday. They also added defensive end Isaac Rochell to their practice squad.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, initially joined the Browns in late July. In his second preseason performance with the club, he completed just 7-of-20 pass attempts for 88 yards.

Before joining the Browns, Rosen spent time on the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.

In 24 career games, Rosen has 2,864 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

It's somewhat unfortunate to see how Rosen's pro career has played out.

Some fans, however, are confused as to how Rosen keeps getting more chances.

At this point, Rosen is just bouncing from one team to another.

The Browns already have Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond at quarterback.

While the odds of Rosen playing this year are very low, he gives the Browns an insurance policy in the event their quarterback room gets decimated by injuries.