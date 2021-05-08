The Cleveland Browns used to be the laughingstock of the NFL. Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster knew it, too.

Before the Browns and Steelers squared off in last season’s AFC Wild Card round, Smith-Schuster poked fun at Cleveland’s organization. He basically said he wasn’t concerned about potentially losing to the Browns because of their past history.

“The Browns is the Browns,” Smith-Schuster said last season.

Well, that certainly didn’t age well. The Browns stomped the Steelers out of the playoffs with a big-time 48-37 victory.

Smith-Schuster now realizes he made a mistake when he poked some fun at the Browns. The Steelers wideout was asked by a reporter this week whether or not he believes the comment gave Cleveland some extra motivation. To him, the answer’s obvious.

“Probably a lot, honestly,” Smith-Schuster responded, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m not going to lie to you. It got to a point where the Cleveland Browns had a billboard up in Cleveland that said, ‘The Browns is the Browns.’ I think by me saying that, it says that a lot of people care about what I say. . . . At the end of the day, I said what I said. I don’t take anything back. They did come out there, they did whoop our ass. It is what it is. We lost that game. We lost early in that game in the first five, 10 minutes.”

At least he owns up to his mistake. And there’s no doubt the Steelers will take Cleveland more seriously this year.

The Browns aren’t the same Browns we’ve grown accustomed to.

Cleveland is on the verge of becoming a major contender within the AFC.