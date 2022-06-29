Kareem Hunt Back To 100 Percent: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kareem Hunt started the 2021 season on a strong note, but calf and ankle injuries forced him to miss nine games. With the 2022 season just a few months away, the Pro Bowl running back has provided an update on his status.

"I’m good. I’m 100 percent," Hunt told reporters on Wednesday, via Ashley Bastock. "I had some time to heal this offseason."

Hunt admit it was tough missing so much time in 2021 due to injury.

"It was tough because I'm not used to sitting at home watching games on the couch," he explained. "It was kind of a weird thing. I don't like that feeling, not being able to go out there and help the team. It was very tough."

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Browns' quarterback situation for this upcoming season. With that said, the coaching staff would be wise to lean on its running game.

After all, a one-two punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt is awfully tough to stop.

Not only do Browns fans want to see Hunt shine this fall, they want the front office to give him a long-term contract extension.

Since joining the Browns in 2019, Hunt has 1,406 rushing yards, 763 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Hunt has stated his desire to sign an extension with the Browns.