Kareem Hunt Has A Blunt Response To Sammy Watkins

On Sunday night, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins made headlines with a comment after the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

“This is a video game wth is going on this is weird I’m speechless pretty sure the whole world is shocked bc I never seen anything like this in my life not in the NFL!” Watkins said about the Browns upset over the Steelers.

A Chiefs fan then suggested that Kansas City would have its hands full with the Browns. Watkins responded, “I wouldn’t go that far lol.”

Of course, the Browns didn’t need any extra motivation for this weekend’s game, but Watkins provided that. Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt a message for his former teammate.

“If he believes that, we’ll see what he thinks after the game,” Hunt said.

Kareem Hunt on #Chiefs Sammy Watkins saying “I wouldn’t go that far” about the #Browns being competition: “If he believes that, we’ll see what he thinks after the game” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 14, 2021

Before the Browns game against the Steelers, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster provided some bulletin board material for Cleveland. He said “the Browns is the Browns,” which came back to haunt JuJu and the Steelers in a 48-37 loss.

Well, apparently Sammy Watkins didn’t learn much from the Steelers wide receiver and decided to call out the Browns ahead of their matchup this weekend.

Cleveland has been underrated all season, but the Browns seem to be firing on all cylinders after a dominant playoff victory.

Cleveland and Kansas City kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.