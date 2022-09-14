Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb React To Weird Nickname Fans Have For Them

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

There's no doubt the Cleveland Browns have the best running back duo in the NFL with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Their nickname, however, isn't nearly as impressive as their production.

It was brought to Chubb and Hunt's attention that fans are referring to them as "Chunt."

Hunt reacted to that odd nickname during Wednesday's press conference.

"It's all right," Hunt said. "Whatever they want to call us. That's Nick, I'm Kareem.

The Browns received great performances from Chubb and Hunt in Week 1.

Chubb had 141 rushing yards on 22 carries against the Carolina Panthers. Hunt, meanwhile, had 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He also had 24 yards and another score through the air.

With Deshaun Watson out until December, the Browns will run their offense primarily through Chubb and Hunt.

The Browns will lean on their running back duo this Sunday when they face the New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.