Kareem Hunt Sums Up His Thoughts On Losing To Chiefs

Last weekend’s AFC playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs had some added meaning for Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt began his career in KC before being released by the Chiefs after video of him assaulting a woman on camera became public. Now in his second season with the Browns, Hunt said going into the game that the matchup was “personal” given his familiarity with the Chiefs’ players and coaches.

However, losing to Kansas City, while disappointing, didn’t carry any added sting for Hunt, he told reporters today.

“I love those guys. It don’t hurt more. That’s a good football team. Good people all around over there,” Hunt said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Kareem Hunt on losing to the #Chiefs: “I love those guys. It don’t hurt more. That’s a good football team. Good people all around over there.”#Browns pic.twitter.com/GM4Wc8hMcd — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 19, 2021

Hunt rushed for 32 yards a touchdown in Sunday’s 22-17 loss at Arrowhead. During the regular season, he appeared in all 16 games, mostly as a complement to Nick Chubb, though he did assume RB1 duties when Chubb was injured.

Hunt finished the regular season with 841 rushing yards and six touchdowns while catching 38 passes for 304 yards and five scores.

Still just 25 years old, Hunt is signed in Cleveland through the 2022 season.