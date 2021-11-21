Kevin Stefanski Addresses Controversial Baker Mayfield Decision

The Cleveland Browns had a devil of a time putting the Detroit Lions away in their 13-10 win today. There were a number of bizarre moments and controversial decisions that went into that win, but one of them has head coach Kevin Stefanski explaining himself.

Speaking to the media after the game, Stefanski was asked why quarterback Baker Mayfield was left in the game for the final drive despite lingering injuries. Stefanski explained that the decision was made with the information they had available to them at the time.

“Ultimately we organizationally try to make the best decision we can with all of the information we have available to us with all of our guys. Certainly with each player, you talk to them, as well, and see where they are.”

Mayfield has reportedly been battling numerous injuries over the course of the season. While they haven’t been sufficient to stop him from playing, the kind of game-breaking performances we saw last year have been few and far between.

Mayfield went 15 of 29 for 176 yards and a touchdown. But he also turned the ball over, setting up the Lions late in the game for a field goal that brought the game within three.

Kevin Stefanski on the decision to keep Baker in the game: "Ultimately we organizationally try to make the best decision we can with all of the information we have available to us with all of our guys. Certainly with each player, you talk to them, as well, and see where they are" — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 21, 2021

The ends may have justified the means when all’s said and done. Cleveland are only one game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North title race and play them next week.

Kevin Stefanski has to hope that his decision to keep Baker Mayfield in the game doesn’t haunt him next weekend.

Did Stefanski make a mistake by not pulling Mayfield from the game?