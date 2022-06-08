Kevin Stefanski Addresses Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. Per the report, he received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.

On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski faced questions about these new allegations. However, he wasn't willing to really provide a detailed answer.

“For me, I’m going to be respectful of the investigation, of the legal proceedings,” Stefanski said. “I’m going to let that play out.”

Stefanski continued: "We’re here making sure we get good practice in. The guys did a nice job out there today."

NFL fans aren't thrilled with this statement from Stefanski.

"As if he has any other option," one fan tweeted.

"It's amazing how immoral the NFL is," another fan wrote.

Technically, this is the only approach Stefanski can take in this situation.

The Browns most likely knew they were going to face plenty of hard questions about Watson the moment they acquired him. Now, they have to face music.

It's unclear if the NFL will suspend Watson this season. He's currently facing 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.