Kevin Stefanski Announces Injury Diagnosis For Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns took care of business against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but it came at a cost when Jarvis Landry left with an injury.

Landry, 28, went down with a knee injury during the Browns’ opening possession on Sunday. He left the game and never returned. It was later revealed the talented wideout suffered a sprained MCL. We now have a better idea how much time he’ll miss, as a result.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday morning that Landry will be listed as “week-to-week” with an MCL sprain.

It sounds like he’ll only end up missing the next two to three weeks.

#Browns Stefanski confirms Jarvis Landry has a sprained MCL and he’s week to week — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 20, 2021

Jarvis Landry took to Twitter just after Kevin Stefanski’s announcement.

He is clearly determined to come back better than ever once he returns from injury.

“Every Time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future,” Landry said on Twitter.

Take a look.

Every Time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future 👿👿👿 #Offline — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) September 20, 2021

With Landry out of the lineup for the next few weeks, will Odell Beckham Jr. return to the gridiron?

OBJ hasn’t played so far this season. He’s still recovering from knee surgery he underwent during the off-season. The Browns could use the former superstar now more than ever followign Landry’s injury.

The good news for the Browns is their schedule isn’t too grueling these next few weeks. They have upcoming tests against the Bears, Vikings and Chargers – all winnable games.

Landry is out. Could OBJ return soon? That could prove critical to the Browns’ outcomes these next few weeks.