Kevin Stefanski Blames 1 Person For Baker Mayfield’s Rough Outing

The Cleveland Browns picked up a gritty win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, improving to 3-1 on the year. However, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t exactly have a day to boast about.

The 2018 first-round pick ended the Browns 14-7 victory completing less than 50 percent of his passes (15-for-33) and without a touchdown. He did avoid turning the ball over, but took three sacks in Cleveland’s win.

Mayfield will certainly want to move on from Sunday’s performance as soon as possible, but he did get a vote of confidence from his head coach following the game.

Kevin Stefanski ended up putting the blame on one other person, rather this his quarterback. He said that he was for responsible for Mayfield’s struggles and that he need to do a better job at getting Cleveland’s wide receivers open, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Stefanski is likely just trying to take some pressure off of Mayfield, but the Browns offensive performance on Sunday was not up to the standard that those in Cleveland have come to expect. With a talented group of skill players and a reliable field general, the Browns should be able to put more than 14 points against a Minnesota team that’s struggled defensively so far in 2021.

Prior to Sunday’s contest, Mayfield has played well. Before Cleveland’s win over Minnesota, he’d completed 73.8 percent of his pass for 780 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Browns got off to a 2-1 start during that span.

It’s possible that Sunday’s performance from Mayfield was just a one-off and he’ll be back and ready to go next week against the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Browns do hope to make a deep postseason run, they’ll need their quarterback to be firing on all cylinders.