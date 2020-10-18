Kevin Stefanski Had 1 Main Reason For Pulling Baker Mayfield Today

Baker Mayfield was benched after three quarters during this afternoon’s 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The third-year quarterback struggled mightily before being replaced by Case Keenum.

After the game, Mayfield admitted he was disappointed to be pulled. Head coach Kevin Stefanski made the move with Cleveland trailing 31-7 and after Mayfield already had thrown two interceptions.

However, there was another factor in the decision to bench the former No. 1 overall pick. Stefanski said after the game he took Mayfield’s health into consideration.

“I didn’t want to see him get hit one more time,” Stefanski said, via Jake Trotter. Mayfield left last weekend’s game with ailing ribs and was hampered by the injury throughout the week.

Stefanski on taking out Baker Mayfield: "I didn’t want to see him get hit one more time." — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 18, 2020

We’ll have to see how Mayfield feels as the week goes on. Right now, his ego is probably as bruised as his ribs.

The good news for the Browns? This roster is talented, good enough to make the playoffs in fact. They have a bunch of winnable games still on the schedule, starting with next week against Cincinnati.

Now is the time to regroup and focus on getting back in the win column in Week 7.