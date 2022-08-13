Kevin Stefanski: Browns Starter 'Likely' To Need Season-Ending Surgery

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Kevin Stefanski revealed this Saturday morning that a Browns starter will "likely" need season-ending surgery. That player is starting center Nick Harris.

Harris, a third-year center originally projected to be the Browns starter, exited the team's preseason opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. He had to be carted off the field and back to the locker room with medical trainers.

Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse. Stefanski revealed to reporters on Saturday that Harris will likely undergo season-ending surgery.

"#Browns starting center Nick Harris is likely going to need surgery which will end his season, Kevin Stefanski says," wrote Jake Trotter.

A devastating blow for the Cleveland Browns offense. Let's hope Harris' surgery goes well and that he recovers soon.

The Browns took Harris in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Washington star was expected to replace JC Tretter at the starting center position this fall.

Stefanski and the Cleveland offensive coaching staff will now have to find a replacement. The Browns can either go in-house with guys like Ethan Pocic or Dawson Deaton. The AFC North franchise could also take a look at the trade or free-agent market.