Kevin Stefanski Had Brutally Honest Reaction To Loss Today

The Cleveland Browns suffered one of the most-disappointing losses of the NFL’s 2020 regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland, which could have clinched a playoff spot with a win on Sunday, instead lost to the New York Jets, 23-16.

The Browns trailed for most of the game and were unable to stage a late-game comeback. Cleveland’s game-tying drive attempt was stopped on a fumble attempt on 4th and 1.

Kevin Stefanski’s team now needs to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. The Steelers have already clinched the AFC North, so maybe they’ll be resting some key starters. If not, it could be an uphill battle for Cleveland to make the playoffs.

It’s pretty surprising that we’re at that point considering where the Browns were a couple of weeks ago.

Stefanski had a brutally honest reaction to Sunday’s loss.

“We got beat today. I got outcoached, we got outplayed. We did the things we can’t do, minus-2 in turnover battle, penalties, drops, not good. Credit to the Jets,” the Browns head coach said.

It doesn’t get more honest than that.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are currently scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T. next weekend. The game will air on CBS.