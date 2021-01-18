Kevin Stefanski Explains Why Baker Mayfield Is Excited For Offseason

The best season the Cleveland Browns have had in decades ended in disappointment (and controversy) yesterday as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. But the team is excited for next season, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Baker Mayfield is especially excited for what’s to come.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Stefanski revealed that he’s spoken to Mayfield about the coming season. He said that Mayfield is excited because he doesn’t have to learn another new offense this offseason.

Mayfield has had four head coaches in his first three NFL seasons, and learned a new offense each year. But after going 11-5 in 2020, it’s clear that the Browns will have some continuity for the first time in his career.

The Browns offense finished in the top half of the league in 2020, their highest ranking since 2007. One big reason for their improvement was a top-five rushing attack thanks to huge seasons from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he spent some time talking to Baker Mayfield today and he’s very excited not to learn another new offense this offseason — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 18, 2021

The trajectory certainly seems to pointing up for the Cleveland Browns heading into 2021. Despite the unsavory way their season ended, winning their first playoff game in over 25 years was a huge step for the franchise.

The first 20 years of the Browns’ return to the league in 1999 was marked by one failure after another and endless misery for the fanbase.

But now the Browns finally have a head coach in Kevin Stefanski, and a quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

Baker isn’t the only one who should be excited for 2021 and beyond.