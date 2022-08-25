Kevin Stefanski Furious With Defender At Browns Practice Thursday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski nearly lost his cool during Thursday's practice.

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot, a defender on the Browns got a bit too close to quarterback Jacoby Brissett as he attempted to complete a pass.

Brissett's hand hit the defender's helmet as he was following through with his throwing motion.

Speaking to reporters, Stefanski said "I was seeing red out there" when he watched that play unfold.

The Browns can't afford to lose Brissett to an injury. He's expected to be their starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension.

Brissett, 29, is no stranger to stepping into the spotlight when his team needs him. In 2019, he started for the Indianapolis Colts because Andrew Luck retired right before the start of the season.

"It’s been my situation throughout my career,” Brissett said in August. “It’s nothing that I’m unfamiliar with — always being ready to go when my number has been called and that’s the case now.”

Brissett had 2,942 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions as the full-time starter for the Colts in 2019.

The Browns are hopeful Brissett can put up similar numbers this fall during Watson's absence.