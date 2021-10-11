The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Getting Criticized Following Browns’ Tough Loss

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Sunday in New York.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is under fire for some of his fourth quarter decision making in the team’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In particular, Stefanski’s decision to run the ball on 3rd-and-9 with his team leading 42-41 and just under three minutes remaining. Running back Kareem Hunt gained three yards, and the Browns had to punt the ball back to LA.

All afternoon, Cleveland was unable to stop Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, and they couldn’t do it after the punt either. Herbert eventually took his team downfield for the game-winning touchdowns.

Because of how much his defense struggled, Stefanski was immediately second-guessed for his decision to play it safe. In the end, it backfired.

For what it’s worth, Stefanski’s explanation for being cautious was because his team was missing both of its offensive tackles.

Even with today’s possible misstep, Stefanski has done an excellent job since taking over the Browns last season. He will bounce back.

Cleveland will take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

