Kevin Stefanski Getting Criticized Following Browns’ Tough Loss

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is under fire for some of his fourth quarter decision making in the team’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In particular, Stefanski’s decision to run the ball on 3rd-and-9 with his team leading 42-41 and just under three minutes remaining. Running back Kareem Hunt gained three yards, and the Browns had to punt the ball back to LA.

All afternoon, Cleveland was unable to stop Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, and they couldn’t do it after the punt either. Herbert eventually took his team downfield for the game-winning touchdowns.

Because of how much his defense struggled, Stefanski was immediately second-guessed for his decision to play it safe. In the end, it backfired.

I love Stefanski. I absolutely hated that 3rd and 10 call — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 10, 2021

How do the Browns possibly justify running the ball on that 3rd & 10 with how their defense has played??? Stefanski is a sharp coach but that’s terrible. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 10, 2021

Kevin Stefanski has earned, like, 10 years worth of the benefit of the doubt. But yeah, the play-calling/clock management down the stretch was not good. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 10, 2021

That might be the worst playcall I’ve ever seen Stefanski. Wtf like honestly im baffled — Browns Country (@TheFanDomeShow) October 10, 2021

Stefanski is outstanding. But the final 3 minutes of the game seemed to be coached by a different guy. Big win for LA, tough loss for CLE. https://t.co/t6f92TOPK8 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 10, 2021

I'm mean, did Stefanski not trust Baker to throw it there? That was Freddie-esque. Then, they don't go for it on 4th down so they're worst player can come on and punt? — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) October 10, 2021

I hate that play call. Love Stefanski but that was a give up call. — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) October 10, 2021

My thoughts on the #Browns – Refs directly impacted the outcome of the game – Defense can’t have any injuries to be elite – Baker looked great this week – Stefanski’s play call has to get better. He butchered the 4th quarter – I’m sick to my stomach and going to bed — Browns Country (@TheFanDomeShow) October 10, 2021

For what it’s worth, Stefanski’s explanation for being cautious was because his team was missing both of its offensive tackles.

Kevin Stefanski said he ran the ball on third-and-long (before the Chargers go-ahead TD) because in part the #Browns were playing backup OTs. Said he didn’t wan’t anything bad to happen there. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 10, 2021

Even with today’s possible misstep, Stefanski has done an excellent job since taking over the Browns last season. He will bounce back.

Cleveland will take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.