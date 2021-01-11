Kevin Stefanski Had Message For Browns Fans After Sunday’s Win

Kevin Stefanski’s Browns stunned the Steelers Sunday night, despite Stefanski’s absence from the sideline.

Stefanski, one of the NFL’s Coach of the Year candidates, missed his first-ever playoff game (as a head coach) because of COVID-related issues. Cleveland didn’t skip a beat, though.

The Browns wrecked havoc right from the start Sunday night, dropping 28 (!) points in the first quarter and eventually taking a 35-10 halftime lead over the Steelers. Cleveland went on to take down Pittsburgh 48-37, advancing to next week’s divisional round in the process. The Browns are for real. And they may not be done making noise this postseason.

Stefanski, meanwhile, is itching at the opportunity to return to his team. He had a tough time watching Sunday’s game from home.

Kevin Stefanski says, after watching on television without any control, “I have a newfound respect for our fans.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 11, 2021

The Browns have plenty of reason to celebrate. They’ve flipped the script on their organization’s history, for the time being at least.

Cleveland now has to face juggernaut Kansas City. The Chiefs are coming off a bye, and we all know how dangerous Andy Reid is when he gets an extra week of preparation. The Browns have to control the time of possession and pound the rock to have a chance against the Chiefs.

Win or lose, the Browns still have plenty to be proud of for what they’ve accomplished this season. Upsetting Big Ben and the Steelers shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.