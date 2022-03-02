Kevin Stefanski Has 1-Word Response To Baker Mayfield Question

Baker Mayfield is under contract for one more year, but there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the Cleveland Browns will keep him for the 2022 season.

According to Pro Football Network, Mayfield returning to the Browns for another season is not guaranteed at the moment.

“People close to the situation tell me it’s by no means a forgone conclusion that Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns next season,” Pauline wrote. “Among many things, Mayfield struggled with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, which he had surgically repaired just a few weeks ago.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Mayfield while at the NFL Combine.

When asked if he’s confident in Mayfield as a starter, Stefanski replied: “Yes.”

Kevin Stefanski with no hesitation when asked if he’s confident in Baker Mayfield as a starter: ‘Yes.’ pic.twitter.com/S5epUXqDfX — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 2, 2022

Mayfield struggled this past season for the Browns, but it’s possible that his shoulder injury played a huge role in his drop-off in production.

In 15 games, Mayfield completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He just wasn’t consistent enough to lead the Browns to a playoff berth.

With only a year remaining on his contract, Mayfield will need to have a great 2022 campaign. If not, he could find himself looking for a new home in the NFL.