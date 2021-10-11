Kevin Stefanski Has Honest Admission About Crucial Playcall

Kevin Stefanski didn’t put too much trust in his franchise quarterback to go out and beat the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers scored a touchdown to make it a 42-41 game with just over three minutes remaining. Disaster ensued shortly thereafter when kicker Tristan Vizcaino missed the extra point.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns then had the opportunity to put the game away by running out the clock, but needed to get a few first downs to so. Stefanski went the conservative route instead.

On 3rd-and-10, Stefanski dialed up a draw play which garnered only three yards. The Browns punted. The Chargers scored the go-ahead touchdown just moments later.

Stefanski admitted during his Monday press conference that he made a mistake by calling a draw on third and long.

“I’m sick about it,” Stefanski admitted.

The Browns shouldn’t have even considered running out the clock. They had moved the ball practically at will against the Chargers defense.

The grass is always greener, though. Had the Browns converted with a draw on third and long, Kevin Stefanski would have looked like a genius.

The good news is the Browns learned their lesson early in the season. Moving forward, they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas against such high-powered offenses.

The Cleveland Browns are now 3-2 on the season. They have a date with the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.