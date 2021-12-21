Kevin Stefanski Has Telling Update On Status For Saturday’s Game

Kevin Stefanski wasn’t able to coach the Cleveland Browns on Monday due to a positive COVID-19 test. Fortunately, he’ll be back on the sidelines very soon.

During this Tuesday’s press conference, Stefanski confirmed that he’ll be able to coach on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers.

Of course, Stefanski needs to make sure he’s not dealing with symptoms if he wants to return to the sidelines. That being said, it certainly sounds like he’s making a steady recovery.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Day 10 for him in COVID-19 protocols is Saturday, so he'll be able to coach vs. #Packers on Christmas — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 21, 2021

The Browns could’ve used Stefanski on Monday, as the offense struggled to find any success in the first half against the Raiders. Even though Cleveland made a run late in the second half, it couldn’t stop Las Vegas from kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Stefanski addressed the Browns’ heartbreaking loss on Tuesday. He stressed the importance of moving on to the next game.

“They are one-game seasons,” Stefanski said, via Fox 8. “Win, lose or draw you gotta move on to the next one.”

The Browns need to make sure their focused on their next opponent because their schedule won’t get any easier. On Saturday, they’ll be tasked with slowing down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field.