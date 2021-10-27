Kevin Stefanski Gives Unfortunate Jarvis Landry Update

Last week, Jarvis Landry returned to the Cleveland Browns‘ starting lineup for the first time since Week 2. Unfortunately, he left the field early due to a knee injury.

The main concern here is that Landry already missed time earlier this season because of a knee injury. In fact, he missed four games because he was on injured reserve.

Although this latest injury is unrelated to the MCL sprain that Landry suffered, the latest update on the veteran wideout isn’t very encouraging.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry is dealing with a different knee issue. Stefanski added that Landry will not practice this Wednesday.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said WR Jarvis Landry has another issue with knee unrelated to sprained MCL that cost him four games. Landry won't practice today, but Stefanski said there's a chance Landry can practice this week. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 27, 2021

The Browns haven’t ruled out Landry for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he doesn’t practice at all this week, though, the odds of him playing will be very slim.

Landry hasn’t been able to really establish any rhythm this season. In limited playing time this year, he has 11 receptions for 117 yards.

Most of Cleveland’s offense is banged up at the moment, as Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb, Baker Mayfield and Donovan Peoples-Jones are also dealing with injuries.

The Browns will release additional updates on their skill players as the week progresses. The final injury report for Week 8, meanwhile, will be unveiled on Friday afternoon.