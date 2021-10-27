The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Gives Unfortunate Jarvis Landry Update

Jarvis Landry celebrating with some Browns teammates.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Rashard Higgins #82 celebrates a touchdown with Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Last week, Jarvis Landry returned to the Cleveland Browns‘ starting lineup for the first time since Week 2. Unfortunately, he left the field early due to a knee injury.

The main concern here is that Landry already missed time earlier this season because of a knee injury. In fact, he missed four games because he was on injured reserve.

Although this latest injury is unrelated to the MCL sprain that Landry suffered, the latest update on the veteran wideout isn’t very encouraging.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry is dealing with a different knee issue. Stefanski added that Landry will not practice this Wednesday.

The Browns haven’t ruled out Landry for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he doesn’t practice at all this week, though, the odds of him playing will be very slim.

Landry hasn’t been able to really establish any rhythm this season. In limited playing time this year, he has 11 receptions for 117 yards.

Most of Cleveland’s offense is banged up at the moment, as Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb, Baker Mayfield and Donovan Peoples-Jones are also dealing with injuries.

The Browns will release additional updates on their skill players as the week progresses. The final injury report for Week 8, meanwhile, will be unveiled on Friday afternoon.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.