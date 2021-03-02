Kevin Stefanski Shares Offseason Update On Odell Beckham Jr.

The 2020 season ended in disappointment for Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns star wide receiver went down with a torn ACL in Week 7 and missed out on the franchise’s best season in over two decades.

However, the 28-year-old seems to be right on track with his recovery and is on pace to make a return to the field in 2021.

Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Beckham Jr.’s forward progress in a media session on Tuesday and gave insight to the wide receiver’s mindset in dealing with the serious injury.

“I really don’t have much of an update, other than I know he’s doing great,” Stefanski said during a press conference. “Our medical people are in contact with the guys he’s working out with. As you can imagine, he’s attacking this thing. So I know he’s doing great.”

Kevin Stafanski: Odell Beckham Jr. is doing great in his rehab. https://t.co/FB2eKfLJXq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 2, 2021

Beckham Jr. made just 23 receptions for 319 yards with three touchdowns before he went down with the injury. He missed the remainder of the year.

Since his arrival in Cleveland the former Pro Bowler hasn’t fully met expectations, much to the disappointment of Browns fans. The former No. 12 overall pick has caught 97 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns since landing in the AFC North in 2019. As a result of his performance, trade rumors have started to circulate, especially given Cleveland’s success on offense without him on the field.

Stefanski’s comment didn’t reveal much, if anything, about Beckham Jr.’s future with the Browns. Without any rumor having gained much traction, the focus remains on the wide receiver’s recovery.

“He’s, as you can imagine, very very committed to getting back to 100 percent,” Stefanski said. “He’s well on his way in his rehab. So, excited about his future.”

No matter what Beckham’s future holds, the 28-year-old wide receiver sounds like he’ll be on a mission when he returns in 2021. He recently shared a message on Twitter to remind fans about how dynamic he can be at his peak.

As quick as we alll forgot… is as quick as I’ll remind ya…. GodSpeeeed pic.twitter.com/NSF5KDzbyr — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 13, 2021

Time will tell what team Beckham Jr. suits up for next fall and how explosive he be following the ACL tear.

[Pro Football Talk]