Kevin Stefanski Names Starting QB If Deshaun Watson Misses Time

If there was any doubt about who will replace Deshaun Watson if and when he is suspended, Kevin Stefanski removed it today.

Stefanski addressed his quarterback depth chart at training camp, saying that veteran Jacoby Brissett is the clear-cut No. 2 behind Watson.

Should Watson have to sit out, Brissett will take over for him. Joshua Dobbs and the newly-signed Josh Rosen are also currently on the 90-man roster.

The Browns are bracing for an expected suspension for Watson due to his myriad of sexual misconduct lawsuits. All that remains to be seen is how long it will be.

Brissett made five starts for the Miami Dolphins last year and started 37 games in his career, so he has plenty of experience. He's a credible fill-in option, but Rosen and Dobbs don't offer much support as backups if Watson is out for a long time.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns pursue another quarterback this summer, depending on how harshly Watson is punished.