Kevin Stefanski Outlines His Expectations For QB Baker Mayfield

If the Cleveland Browns are to make a leap in Kevin Stefanski’s first season as head coach, they need a strong performance from third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield’s impressive rookie season was one of the reasons the Browns entered 2019 with so much hope. But the 2018 No. 1 overall pick endured a noticeable sophomore slump as Cleveland fell from 7-8-1 to 6-10.

The hope for the Browns is that Stefanski can get the polarizing signal caller back on track. As the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2019, Stefanski helped Kirk Cousins turn around an early-season slump and play efficiently as the team earned an NFC Wild Card berth and stunned the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs.

On SportsCenter Monday night, Stefanski spoke with Scott Van Pelt about his expectations for Mayfield. He also hinted at some behind-the-scenes work the staff has put in to try and help the former Heisman Trophy winner improve.

“For Baker, honestly, I feel like this for all of our players, I want the best version of those players,” Stefanski said. “I don’t want them to be something they’re not. I think, Baker, you said it, is a lightning rod. A quarterback is a lightning rod. That’s the nature of the beast. He knows that. We’ve outlined some things that we’re going to help him with schematically and maybe technique wise. But it’s never a one-man show. Baker knows that. Our team knows that. These guys are putting in the work right now to make sure we are hitting the ground running when we get together.”

You can view Stefanski’s full interview with SVP below.

The relationship between head coach and quarterback is critical to a team’s success.

It will be fascinating to see how Stefanski and Mayfield mesh this season.

[247Sports]