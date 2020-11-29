Kevin Stefanski Postgame Message For Baker Mayfield’s Critics

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns pulled out a close win on Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite giving up a late touchdown, the team’s defense prevented a two-point conversation to clinch the 27-25 victory.

Although the win moved Cleveland to 8-3, quarterback Baker Mayfield put together an uninspiring performance on Sunday. The young quarterback finished 19-for-29 with 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Throughout the day, Mayfield missed a few easy throws, including a would-be touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. Cleveland opted for a power rushing attack in order to dominate on Sunday, something that Stefanski did well in Minnesota. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 206 yards and a touchdown on just 29 carries.

Despite the average showing, Stefanski quickly defended his quarterback in the postgame press conference.

“I want him to make every throw but there’s nobody who makes every throw… a 100% completion percentage, I don’t think it’s happened very often,” Stefanski said, courtesy of Ben Axelrod of WKYC.

Browns fans will be pleased to see their head coach stick up for their franchise quarterback. So far, the partnership between Stefanski and Mayfield has been a happy one and Cleveland would like to keep it that way.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick looks to be on pace for the cleanest season of his young career. Although Mayfield’s yards and touchdown numbers won’t be as gaudy as years past, he has only seven interceptions through 11 games. In 2019, he threw an abysmal 21 picks.

The Browns raced off to this 8-3 start, positioning themselves well for a postseason berth. With just five games remaining, including two against the Giants and the Jets, Cleveland should be a lock for 10 wins. If that’s enough to get into the playoffs, it would be the first time the Browns made the postseason since 2002.

Cleveland travels to Nashville next Sunday to play the Titans.