Kevin Stefanski Provides Injury Update On Browns RB Nick Chubb

With the second half of the season just about ready to begin, it sounds like the Cleveland Browns will receive a boost to their offense in the form of Nick Chubb.

Chubb suffered an MCL injury back in October. He missed the past few games for the Browns since he was on injured reserve, but he’s nearing a return to the gridiron.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to say whether or not Chubb will be active for this Sunday’s game against the Texans. However, he did provide an encouraging update on his starting tailback.

“He’s progressing,” Stefanski said. “We’ll continue to use these remaining days to make a determination on Friday where he is.”

Stefanski on Nick Chubb post-Monday practice: "He's progressing. We'll continue to use these remaining days to make a determination on Friday where he is (for sunday)." — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 11, 2020

Kareem Hunt would return to his role as the No. 2 running back on Cleveland’s depth chart if Chubb is able to suit up this Sunday.

Hunt proved to be a very capable starter in Chubb’s absence, but the Browns are much more explosive when they can rotate their top two tailbacks.

When the Browns have Chubb on the field they average the most rushing yards per game. During his absence they had the 24th-ranked rushing attack in the NFL.

In four games this season, Chubb has 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns. We’ll find out this Friday if he’ll be cleared for action against the Texans.