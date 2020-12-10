Kevin Stefanski Reacts To The Browns’ Schedule Change

These aren’t your same old Cleveland Browns. The franchise has been so successful this season that its Week 15 matchup has been flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

On Wednesday, the league announced that it was moving the Browns-Giants game to the prime-time spot. That means the next two games for the Browns will be on national TV since they’re facing the Ravens on ESPN’s Monday Night Football for Week 14.

When talking about the schedule change during his press conference this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made it known that his players won’t be concerned with the new kickoff time.

“The second game of the year was in primetime and under the lights – still a 60-minute game,” Stefanski told reporters. “I think the guys understand we have a big game coming up, a really good opponent and well-coached. We have plenty to concern ourselves with, and really, the time of the game is not of our concern.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on getting back to back prime time games after being flexed to SNF on Dec. 20 against the Giants pic.twitter.com/FoMeuebLwN — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) December 9, 2020

Cleveland hasn’t played in prime time since Week 2 against Cincinnati. The team narrowly won that AFC North showdown by five points.

The next two games could very well decide if the Browns make the playoffs this season. A win over the Ravens or Giants would get them to double-digit wins for the first time since 2007.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks if the spotlight is too bright for the Browns.