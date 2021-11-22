Kevin Stefanski Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Did On Sunday

It was a rough outing for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns as they only narrowly beat the winless Detroit Lions. Baker didn’t want to talk to the media afterwards, so head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke up for him.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Stefanski explained that he spoke to Baker about his walking off the field and not talking to the media. He said that he knows Baker is frustrated right now, but prefers to let his star quarterback speak for himself.

Baker completed just 14 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown but also turned the ball over in Cleveland’s 13-10 win. The fans weren’t exactly thrilled with his performance, reportedly booing him at one point. He was reportedly battling several painful injuries through the day as well.

The end result was a day to forget for Baker Mayfield. Even though it was a Browns victory, it certainly didn’t feel like one.

Browns' Kevin Stefanski said he talked to Baker Mayfield about him walking right off the field and not talking the media after the game. Said he knows that Baker is frustrated, but will let him explain it himself. Baker will speak to the media today. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 22, 2021

The 2021 season has been an up-and-down campaign for the Cleveland Browns. After starting the season at 3-1, they’ve alternated wins and loses for over a month. They haven’t strung two wins in a row together since the first quarter of the season.

Baker Mayfield has clearly regressed from the historic level he was playing at for Cleveland last year. To date he has 2,166 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Browns have to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 before they get their much-needed bye.

Baker and the Browns need to hang on just a little bit longer, otherwise the season could slip away from them quickly.