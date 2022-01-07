Kevin Stefanski Responds To Rumors About Relationship With Baker Mayfield

With the Cleveland Browns eliminated from playoff contention, they have a long offseason ahead of them. But Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to clear the air regarding a report on his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Speaking to the media at his Friday press conference, Stefanski said that his relationship with Mayfield is the same as it was last year. He called it a “good relationship.”

“My relationship with Baker is no different (from before),” Stefanski said. “Good relationship.”

The relationship between Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield may be good, but they still have a lot to answer for. There was clear regression on Mayfield’s part as he completed 60.5-percent of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Stefanski: “My relationship with Baker is no different (than last year). Good relationship.” That settles it! — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) January 7, 2022

A good portion of the regression can probably be attributed to injuries, of which Baker Mayfield had many and of which he attempted to play through for most of the season.

However, with the Browns now out of playoff contention, he’s off to the surgeon’s table to end his season. But his long-term future with the team is now much more questionable than it was 4-5 months ago.

There may be issues between Mayfield and the Browns and the organization as a whole. Those problems don’t appear to be shared between Mayfield and his head coach though.

We’ll see if that’s enough to ensure that Mayfield gets a long-term extension with the Browns this offseason.