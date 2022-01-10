Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Expectation For Baker Mayfield

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is all-in on Baker Mayfield for next season.

Mayfield struggled mightily for the Browns this season with numerous injuries (one of them being a torn labrum) but Stefanski thinks that won’t matter in 2022.

“I fully expect him to bounce back next year,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski on Baker: “I fully expect him to bounce back next year.” #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 10, 2022

This was expected to be the year where the Browns take a big leap, but the exact opposite happened. Cleveland finished its season at 8-9, which was a huge step back from last year after advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mayfield finished with 3,010 yards through the air with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, which is a big step down from his 26/8 TD/INT ratio from 2020.

In his last two games, Mayfield had four touchdowns and six interceptions before sitting out the regular-season finale against the Bengals. Mayfield made the decision to sit that game out after he decided to get surgery.

Case Keenum started and led the Browns to a 21-16 win as the Bengals were playing most of their backups.

In order for the Browns to win the AFC North next season, Mayfield has to be better, especially as he’s trying to get a massive contract.

We’ll see if Stefanki’s confidence in him pays off.