Kevin Stefanski Reveals Honest Expectation For WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have been without superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for their first two games this season, but there’s some hope that he’ll be able to play in Week 3.

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 season, was a limited participant for all three practice sessions last week. And yet, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled him out for last Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

With the first practice of the week set for this afternoon, Stefanski was asked about Beckham’s status for this weekend. Unfortunately for Cleveland fans, Stefanski didn’t have much to say.

“No update,” Stefanski said. “We’ll see how he progresses this week. I expect him to be full go at practice.

Stefanski added that he’s not ready to rule out Beckham for this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Cleveland’s offense could really use Beckham this Sunday against Chicago, especially since Jarvis Landry was just placed on injured reserve.

In seven games last season, Beckham had 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Although those aren’t jaw-dropping numbers, he played a crucial role in Stefanski’s offense. And if Beckham can return to All-Pro form this season, the Browns could become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

We’ll have an update on Beckham’s status for Week 3 later this week, as Cleveland’s final injury report will be released on Friday.