Kevin Stefanski Reveals Honest Expectation For WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham on Sunday.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks on the sidelines with the name of Breonna Taylor on his helmet during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Washington Football Team 34-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have been without superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for their first two games this season, but there’s some hope that he’ll be able to play in Week 3.

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 season, was a limited participant for all three practice sessions last week. And yet, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled him out for last Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

With the first practice of the week set for this afternoon, Stefanski was asked about Beckham’s status for this weekend. Unfortunately for Cleveland fans, Stefanski didn’t have much to say.

“No update,” Stefanski said. “We’ll see how he progresses this week. I expect him to be full go at practice.

Stefanski added that he’s not ready to rule out Beckham for this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Cleveland’s offense could really use Beckham this Sunday against Chicago, especially since Jarvis Landry was just placed on injured reserve.

In seven games last season, Beckham had 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Although those aren’t jaw-dropping numbers, he played a crucial role in Stefanski’s offense. And if Beckham can return to All-Pro form this season, the Browns could become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

We’ll have an update on Beckham’s status for Week 3 later this week, as Cleveland’s final injury report will be released on Friday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.